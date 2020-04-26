RIVERS: Residents feast on strange mammal washed ashore

Kindly Share This Story:

…’It’s manna from God to cushion Covid-19 stress’

By Egufe Yafugborhi

BARELY two weeks after residents of Finima, Bonny Island and environs, Rivers State, were inundated with a swarm of dead croakers washed ashore from the banks of the Atlantic Ocean, the community has again welcomed another sea animal.

As it were with the dead croakers, which found their way into fishermen’s pots of soups and consumers, who bought from markets in defiance of Rivers State government warning against consumption, some residents, on discovering the strange sea animal on Friday, have been chopping off its flesh for consumption.

In a video footage of the sea animal, residents were seen cutting the carcass, which the voice in the picture identified as a “wild whale”. The strange mammal was still seen wiggling parts of its body like a larger than life octopus.

Peter Awajis, from neighboring Andoni, told Sunday Vanguard: “This is a natural occurrence every year. Ask any native of Finima, Bonny Local Government Area (LGA), Nembe, Brass, (Bayelsa State) and especially people in Oyorokoto, Andoni LGA fishing ports of Rivers, they will tell you the same thing.

“It is not new and can’t be linked to recent dead croakers in our waters. This wild whale is original manna from God to cater for the poor, especially in the season of corona virus.

“Last year, same incident occurred in Nembe, Bayelsa State, and in less than three days before the Bayelsa Ministry of Health could mobilize to the scene, what was left was a mere carcass of the animal.”

