Rivers police confirms killing of female Sergeant by fellow Sergeant

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers State have confirmed the death of a female police Sergent, Lovender Elekwachi, who was shot by a fellow policeman Thursday at Eneka, Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA)

Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers Police Spokesman, stated Thursday that Elekwachi who hails from Ozuzu, Etche LGA of the state was shot on traffic duty by fellow Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah attached to the Operations Department of the Command.

Omoni said, “Sergeant Osaiah, said to be attached to the Rivers Task Force on Decongestion, has been arrested, disarmed and undergoing Orderly Room Trial.

“Two other members of the Task Force have also been arrested and being questioned. The Hilux vehicle belonging to the Task Force has been impounded, the corpse of the Woman Sergeant deposited in the mortuary.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, has ordered an investigation into the matter with a view to unravelling the circumstances that led to her death.

“The CP appeals for calm, pending the outcome of the investigation, promising that justice must be served in the circumstance.”

W/Sgt Lovender Elekwachi until her untimely death was serving at Eneka Division and was posted to the Eneka Roundabout on traffic duties.

Bystanders who spoke to Vanguard at the scene said the Traffic Woman was appealing to her colleagues attached to the Task Force Against Congestion from destroying wares of defiant traders when she was shot by a fellow policeman.

Vanguard

