Rivers People praise Governor Wike for the Mother and Child Hospital, Rebisi Flyover Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

Rivers People have praised the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for continuing with the execution of key projects during these trying times.

Respondents lauded Governor Wike for the completion and ongoing equipment of the Mother and Child Hospital and the ongoing construction of the Rebisi Flyover Bridge.

The Project Manager at the Mother and Child Hospital, Nwakama Michael said the coronalvirus pandemic has prolonged the completion of the equipment process at the Hospital.

He said: The work has progressed satisfactorily. All the construction work has been completed. We are on with the equipment process. But it has been slowed down by the urgent travel by the equipment contractor after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many beds have installed and there are few beds left to be installed. Other Medical equipment have been installed and more will be installed.

The work has been satisfactory, if not for the pandemic. The last time the governor visited he was looking at all the contractors completing their works by the end of May.”

Respondents at the Rebisi Flyover Bridge are happy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

“I have been here since 1986,I appreciate God for the wonderful work the governor is doing .I thank him so much,he is God sent to Rivers people. God will give him more strength to do more and he should be focused and do the right thing. Let him not be distracted by the enemies.Kudos to Governor Wike for building the Garrison flyover bridge and God will lead him the more.”

Another resident, Harrison Ogenemene from Delta State, who havs lived in the state for 32 years, said this government has performed excellently.

” I have been in this state for up to 32yrs. I am right here at the Garrison junction and I am seeing much improvement. They are making a very fine bridge. The governor is trying very well. I have been to Rumuokoro where another Bridge is under construction. There is also another Bridge at Rumuogba (Artillery)

Adaku Uhakpubo said the future will be bright as a result of the excellent work of Governor Wike.

He said: ” I have been living here since 2017. The governor has been addressed as the working governor and he is just that. I see a wonderful development in this state, especially this flyover project .

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: