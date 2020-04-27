Rise of lifestyle fitness influencer, Disney Martinez

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Disney Martinez is living it up, and it’s a hard-earned and well-deserved celebration she’s having. The 31-year-old is a mother of two and half of the marriage-powerhouse-duo FitCouple.

She built her success from the ground up with her husband Jorge by her side, and she does not intend to take a break from her meteoric rise to the top any time soon.

In between her dedication to her own self-taught fitness routine, her incredible personal successes as a marketing master of HerbaLife lore, and her most prized and pride-inducing role as mother of two, Disney is more than content to live the life of luxury she has cultivated for herself.

Moving from her birthplace in Havana, Cuba to the United States at age 15, Disney set out to take full advantage of the American Dream story at the core of this country’s identity. She forged her status as an incredibly fit and influential social media master from the ground up through years of hard work, dedication and toil. With the victory come the spoils, of course.

A quick glance at Disney’s Instagram handle FitCouple will leave you green with jealousy in an instant. Whether she is lounging by the pool in her beautiful home in Miami or vacationing in exotic and breathtaking locations, Disney is not sparing a single opportunity to live life to the fullest. A bit of a fashionista as well, her outfits are smart, stylish and sexy, ranging from stunning bikinis to trendy contemporary streetwear. You can find her in countries across the globe admiring scenic views and enjoying the local cuisine.

The fun is always shared with her family, around which her entire life revolves. Whether paddle boarding in the Dominican Republic, cliff jumping in Costa Rica, or appreciating freshly baked French bread in France, Disney leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of happiness and is overjoyed to have her family by her side every step of the way.

