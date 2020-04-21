Richard Akinjide: The quintessential judicial officer

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), who died in the early hours of Tuesday, was the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in the Second Republic.

He was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 1930 to an influential family of warriors.

Akinjide attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, from where he passed out in Grade One (Distinction, Aggregate 6).

He travelled to the United Kingdom in 1951 for his higher education and was called to the English Bar in 1955 and later in Nigeria.

The deceased later established Akinjide & Co soon after.

It was under Akinjide’s watch as AGF that Nigeria temporarily reversed executions of armed robbers.

The administration of late Shehu Shagari also abolished a decree barring those in exile from returning to the country.

The deceased was the lead prosecutor in the treason trial of a businessman, Bukar Zanna Mandara, who was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on July 31, 1982.

Akinjide also served in the First Republic and was a Minister of Education in the government of Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa.

He was a member of the judicial systems sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977 and later joined the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1978.

He became the then ruling party National Legal Adviser and later the country’s chief judicial officer.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: