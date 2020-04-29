Residents kick as local hunters kill bus driver in Ilorin over refusal to part with N5000

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Residents of Eyenkorin, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, a suburb of IlorinTuesday night went on a rampage after a local hunter simply identified as Sule allegedly shot dead a commercial bus driver, known as Idowu while returning from a trip in Ibadan.

The driver according to Vanguard findings decided to take local route in order to avoid the security officers manning the main roads to check violators of government stay at home order.

The driver was said to have been intercepted by Sule and his colleagues at the local route in Eyenkorin asking him to pay them the sum of N5,000 before he could be allowed to proceed on his journey, but the driver vehemently resisted.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the development led to altercations between the driver who declined to part with N5000, and the local hunters, a development that led Sule, one of the hunters to Shoot Idowu in the chest.

The driver, Idowu consequently died instantly and the development sparked off a rampage in the sleepy Eyenkorin as residents protested the alleged action of the local hunters.

Vanguard, however, gathered that Sule who allegedly shot the driver immediately after the incident escaped the surging angry crowd, went to his residence to take his wife and the children and ran away.

Another source also claimed that the group that allegedly killed the driver was that of the Vigilante and not the local hunters engaged by the community who were roving around the areas in the night for criminals.

The remains of the deceased had since been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilorin morgue after a complaint was lodged with the police by the family of the deceased.

Idowu who was said to have earlier survived three ghastly motor accident is survived by his three months old son, wife and an aged mother.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident, in an interview with Vanguard saying however that the killer group is that of the local hunters and not the Vigilante.

He said, “Its, not the Vigilante as widely believed, from our findings, the group that killed the driver is that of the local hunters.

“We have already commenced an investigation into the whole incident, the alleged killer has run away but we will get him we have begun manhunt to track him down. We have not made any arrest yet, and we want to arrest the person that killed the driver and nobody else.”

