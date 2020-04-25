Residents feast on strange mammal stranded in Bonny Island shores

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – BARELY two weeks after residents in Finima, Bonny Island and environs, Rivers state, were inundated with a swarm of dead croakers washed ashore from the banks of the Atlantic Ocean, the community has again welcomed a strange sea monster.

As it were with the dead croakers which found their way into the pots of soups of fishermen and unsuspecting consumers who bought from markets in defiance of Rivers Government warning against it consumption, some residents on discovering the strange sea animal on Friday have been chopping off its tissues for consumption.

In early video footage on the fate of the stranded sea animal, residents feasting on it identified it as a “wild whale”, but the strange mammal was seen wiggling parts of its body like a larger than life octopus.

Peter Awajis from neighbouring Andoni told Vanguard that, “This is a natural occurrence that happens every year. Ask any native of Finima, Bonny Local Government Area (LGA), Nembe, Brass, (Bayelsa state) and especially people in Oyorokoto, Andoni LGA fishing ports of Rivers, they will tell you same thing.

“It is not new and can’t be linked to recent dead croakers in our waters. This wild whale is original manna from God to cater for the poor, especially in the season of Corona Virus.

“Last year same incident occurred in Nembe, Bayelsa state, and in less than three days before the Bayelsa Ministry of Health could mobilize to the scene, what was left was a mere carcass of the animal.”

