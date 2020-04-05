Resident Doctors decry slow pace of work at DELSUTH’s clinical building

Kindly Share This Story:

Association of Resident Doctors, Delta State University Teaching Hospital (ARD-DELSUTH) yesterday, decried the slow pace of work at the clinical building in DELSUTH, saying that it has prevented its members from completing their training in record time.

They stated this in a communique issued and signed by the President of ARD-DELSUTH, Dr. Isoje Daniel and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Adja Harrison at the end of an expanded executive council meeting of ARD-DELSUTH.

It noted that the delay was particularly “ Due to the attendant negative effect the non-functional clinical building has on residency training and patient care such as lack of conducive call rooms, lack of adequate space for patients and hospital equipments, absence of residents’ lounge, lack of postgraduate library, suboptimal operating theatre condition.”

“Furthermore, the ongoing renovation has led to a significant reduction in patient turnover rate with the attendant difficulty in getting the required data for part 2 dissertation by our members.

The communique added : “Members resolved that due to inadequate training conditions across most departments occasioned by the numerous challenges observed above, further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic (leading to the postponement of March/April examinations of the Postgraduate Medical Colleges), management should concentrate on working out modalities for improved training of residents across all departments rather than contemplating exit of the poorly trained residents at this critical time.

“ In view of this, we demand that exit of residents be placed on hold at this critical moment.”

On the management’s delay in closing all outpatient clinics due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the ARD-DELSUTH stated: “Members frowned at management’s delay in closing all outpatient clinics in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as a precautionary measure to forestall exposure of multiple members of staff to the ravaging infectious viral disease pandemic.

“ It was also observed that there is inadequacy of the recommended N95 face mask and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) needed as precautionary protocols against the disease.

“ There is also no conclusive plan for life insurance or compensatory measures for frontline staff for the management of this globally dreaded disease.”

The communique, therefore, called on the DELSUTH management/Delta State Government to reciprocate “ Our magnanimity by resolving all the aforementioned challenges militating against proper residency training in DELSUTH within this graceful period to avert immediate withdrawal of our services without prior notice at the recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

