Report details how four PL clubs want season voided

Four bottom-half Premier League clubs now want the season to be voided, according to a report.

Sports across the globe have been suspended as countries look to curb the spread of COVID-19 and few expect the Premier League to return anytime soon.

UEFA has invited the leaders of its 55 national member associations to take part in a video conference on Wednesday to receive an update from working groups set up on March 17 in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

One working group is looking at how the 2019-20 fixture calendar can be completed, while the other was focused on economic and regulatory issues such as adjustments to player contracts and transfer windows.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady called for the Premier League season to be declared void in her Sun column after football was originally suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rio Ferdinand recently agreed that it would be the best course of action, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane thinks a deadline should be set to restart the season.

And now The Independent claims that ‘four bottom-half clubs are said to be in favour of voiding the season because they feel that the money guaranteed from staying in the Premier League for another campaign would be greater than any money they have to give back to broadcasters.’

The vast majority of sides in the division are still in favour of finishing the season with all the top-half clubs ‘desperate’ for that to happen.

One source involved in discussions, told The Independent: “It really would be the worst of all solutions. If it came to it, no one in their right mind would vote against Liverpool being champions, but the bottom would be a mess. It would actually be more justifiable to void the season at the top than the bottom.”

The report adds that promotion-chasing clubs in the EFL are expected to provide a ‘very aggressive’ response if the Premier League does try to void the current campaign.

Football 365

Vanguard

