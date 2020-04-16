Reno Omokri’s grandfather, late Peter Etchie is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Late Mr. Peter Etchie, the grandfather to Pastor Reno Omokri, Is dead. Disclosing this via his social media accounts, Pastor Omokri, the number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonatha, said Late Mr. Etchie was born in 1933 and died on Monday April 13, 2020.

Omokri said he grew up in the house of his now, late grandfather where he was given the proper upbringing that has made him the man he is today.

He said his late grandfather was full of virtues and that he respected and loved late Etchie more than any other person on earth except Christ.

According to him, “I have just lost the man I respect and love the most, bar none, living or dead, except Christ. The man that, in my native language (Itsekiri), I would call my Olayemi. Oritse Ene Dope. To my dear followers, I have lost my grandfather, in whose house I was born and who brought me up as a very beloved son. This will be my last post for the next 3 days. God sparing my life, I will be back at 9AM on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

“One person dies in prosperity, completely comfortable and secure, the picture of good health, vigorous and fit. Another person dies in bitter poverty, never having tasted the good life. But both are buried in the same dust, both eaten by the same maggots”-Job 21:22-26

This life is full of vanities. Do not live for this life alone. Contemplate Scripture and live this life in a way that will make you worthy of entering into the real life without vanity that can be accessed only by faith in God through His Son. That is the exemplary life that my father lived.

Adieu my father, Mr. Peter Etchie-1933-2020.”

