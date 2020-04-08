Reject new clauses, no contract renewal ― Pinnick tells Rohr

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick has given assured that a new contract for Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will be ready in a week.

Pinnick however made it known that the Rohr’s contract will only be renewed if he accepts the new set conditions.

These conditions inserted include:

1. He must reside in Nigeria,

2. His salary will be paid in naira

3. He must watch league matches with a view to picking players that could be nurtured to become international stars.

“In one week, Rohr will get his contract, he should study his contract and come back to us. So, give and take, within seven days, he should have his contract,” Pinnick stated in an interview on Arise TV ‘Morning Show’ on Monday.

“The only thing that can impede the contract is if he refuses some of our new clauses in the contract.

“Rohr should live in Nigeria and go around to watch the league matches and see how to nurture the players.

“He has to be paid in naira, we will pay him naira equivalent of the dollars, we have to strengthen our currency. If he’s able to accept, we have a deal.”

Pinnick also assured Nigerians that getting a new coach won’t be a challenge should Rohr decline the terms.

“I get calls every day from coaches that want to come here,” Pinnick added.

