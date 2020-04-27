Ramadan: StarTimes blesses Muslim faithfuls with Ibadah TV

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Pay-TV, StarTimes has unveiled a bumper 24-hours Islamic pop-up channel this Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and last between 29 and 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

For the month-long fast, Muslims are supposed to abstain from food and drink during daylight hours, while reading the Qur’an often to celebrate their faith.

This year, the Ramadan will be different as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. With the government cautioning Nigerian Muslims to avoid crowded social and religious gatherings during Ramadan, StarTimes has launched a new channel named Ibadah TV, dedicated to providing high-quality content such as Muslim prayer, lectures, documentaries, and interviews for Muslim subscribers all over Nigeria, while helping them conduct their fast, fulfilling the need for worship among Muslim audiences.

Set up specifically for the period of Ramadan, Ibadah TV will broadcast for one month during which Muslim youths and the elderly are guaranteed to be glued to their StarTimes decoder.

During the period of broadcast, Ibadah TV will engage subscribers fully with Islam-centric programmes that will satisfy the yearnings of Islamic brethren.

Available on DTT channel 451 and DTH channel 369, Ibadah TV will provide subscribers with entertaining, educative and engaging programmes, even as StarTimes continues to connect with their subscribers during this unique period.

Programmes on Ibadah TV include Usiqaa a program featuring the latest Islamic music videos both from within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Subscribers to Ibadah TV will also enjoy Salat, a call to prayer program designed to prompt people to go for prayers five times daily.

Other programmes on Ibadah TV are lectures of different scholars and teachers; enlightening Muslims on Islamic teachings. Historical documentaries on religion, social information, and lifestyle will also be aired during this period.

As promised, Ibadah TV will be engaging as it will provide subscribers with a Vox Pop programme where people on the streets and mosques will be engaged in trending discussions that will further generate conversation online and offline. This will be available via the programme, Pop Up, as their will also be an opportunity for educative and thoughtful interviews of dignitaries in the Islamic religion across Nigeria via Your View.

For subscribers who want more, StarTimes has met that desire with more Islamic content on Iqraa and Sunnah TV.

During these special days, popular Hausa channel Dadin Kowa asides it popular TV series such as Warris and Double Kara will be broadcasting Islamic programmes such as Qur’an reading content between 4-5 am; while at 6:20 pm, children will have access to Ramadan related cartoon programmes that will help them read the Qur’an and worship in the standard form.

This channel’s Qur’an reading program and Islamic cartoon special for Ramadan is a must watch.

No doubt, StarTimes wide range of exciting channels will make this Ramadan an exciting one.

Vanguard

