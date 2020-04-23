Ramadan: Let’s pray, survive together during COVID-19 — Alao Akala

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

As Ramadan begins, the son of a former governor of Oyo State, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala (JP), on Thursday, urged Muslim faithful to follow the lockdown and social distance rules stated by the federal and state governments, which are aimed at slowing down the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He made the call in a message, made available to Vanguard, noting that with the lockdown and social distancing rules, so much of the essence of Ramadan could still be maintained, adding that the spiritual aspect may even be heightened, with fewer distractions than usual.

Also read:

Akala said: “It’s understandable that this year’s Ramadan is expected to be very different with social distancing during this COVID-19 pandemic, but we can all share in the spirit as we connect more virtually and take the time to reflect.”

“Let us quarantine our minds, sanitise our souls and purify our hearts from all viruses. Let us all support and care for one another while we stay at homes during this holy month. Let us remain united and survive together.”

“May I use this opportunity to charge the Nigerian governments to the task and urge our experts to develop vaccines against the COVID-19 instead of waiting for the cures from foreign countries. Besides, the governments should roll out more economic stimulus that will have meaningful impacts on all Nigerians.”

Also read:

May the spirit of Ramadan brighten up the world, lift up our spirits and lead us to peace, health and harmony. May Allah make this a blessed month for everyone. Ramadan Kareem to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria at large, he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: