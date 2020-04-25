Breaking News
RAMADAN: Adjogbe advocates prayer for Nigeria

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

IMMEDIATE past Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians particularly Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for Nigeria as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ogheneovo Itefue, urged Nigerians to pray for the peace, health, and prosperity of Nigeria.

He said: “The Ramadan fast reflects a period of self-denial, universal brotherhood, love and charity as well as an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation.

“It is my fervent hope that the Almighty Allah grants our nation and indeed the world at large his ever sufficient healing as we repose all trust in Him alone”.

Enjoining Nigerians to strictly adhere to all preventive measures issued by the government, Adjogbe said; “with a renewed commitment to helping one another as well as seeking divine help, the COVID-19 pandemic just as others before it will soon be a thing of the past.

“May Allah hear our prayers and assist us to overcome all our challenges, especially COVID-19”.

