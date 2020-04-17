Rainstorm wreaks havoc pulls down court building in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—Rainstorm, yesterday, wreaked havoc in Odorubu community, Patani local government area of Delta State, pulling down part of the District Customary Court building

President-general of Odorubu community, Comrade James Orogun, said the extent of destruction particularly on the court building was overwhelming and called on the state government to intervene without delay.

“The court edifice was built in 2001 and there have been cracks on the walls before the incident,” he said.

However, the registrar-in-charge of the court, Mr Dede Cyril, thanked God that there was no casualty as nobody was around when the incident occurred.

“Since after the 2012 coastal flood which submerged the court building, there have been several cracks on the walls before the fateful incident. This court is functional and we have been sitting before the incident.

“We appeal to the government to come to our aid, though we have not written to the authorities because of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, more parts will collapse if immediate action is not taken”, he said.

Vanguard

