Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Enugu community, destroys 4 school buildings

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — RAINSTORM has destroyed properties worth millions of Naira at the Community Secondary School, Amagunze, Nkanu East Council of Enugu State.

The late Tuesday evening heavy rain fall which came with devastating wind blew off the roofs of four classroom blocks in the school and other structures in the neighbourhood.

The rain which lasted for close to an hour also destroyed properties of some residents of Enugu metropolis and suburbs whose homes were flooded.

Among the destroyed structures was the science laboratory block which they said was recently renovated by a philanthropist in the community after it was gutted by fire.

Books and other teaching materials, including laboratory equipments in the school were also damaged. However, no life was lost as the students have gone on holidays on account of coronavirus pandemic.

A community leader in the area, Ozor Francis Nnamani described the incident as “disheartening and worrisome”, and lamented the quantum of damage done on the school by the storm. He and the principal of the school, Mr. Ignatius Obusi went round to see the level of havoc done to the school.

Nnamani said the Principal has already taken inventories of the destruction which would be submitted to Enugu State Post Primary Management Board, PPSMB, and other relevant authorities for necessary actions.

Other members of the community, including Christian Nweke and Sunday Nnamani lamented the big problem the rainstorm created for the community and prayed that the government would carry out repairs of the destroyed building in time so as not to disturb the academic programme of the students when they resume after the holidays. The community has therefore appealed to government to quickly come to its rescue by repairing the damaged structures.

