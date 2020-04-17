Quack doctor dumps woman’s body on road after failed abortion in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—The body of a 30- year-old single mother of one allegedly impregnated by an Islamic school student was reportedly dumped on the street of Ikirun, Osun state by a quack doctor after a failed abortion.

The woman identified as Yetunde, and popularly called Iya Farida of Are-Ago compound in Ikirun, allegedly visited a private hospital in the town run by the fake doctor, Najeem Adejumo.

It was gathered that she died during the procedure but her body was dumped late in the night on the street.

The source added that the lifeless body was discovered at Idi-Isin area of Ikirun around 6:30 am on Tuesday, as no one saw the body being dumped on the street because of the lockdown in the state.

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the quack doctor has been arrested and cooperating with the police.

She added that the Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, said besides the fact that the suspect had confessed to dumping the body on the roadside after the victim gave up in the process of the abortion, investigation would further be launched to unravel more quacks involved in such activities in the town.

“The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, has asked men of the Criminal Investigation Bureau CIB to commence an investigation into activities of other quack doctors that may be operating in the town to bring them to justice before such person wreak havoc on the society”, she added.

Vanguard

