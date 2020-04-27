PTF calls for unity in fight against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday, called for unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the call at the PTF daily briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to adopt behavioural modification and to ensure compliance in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

He said: “Over the last four weeks, we made appreciable progress but we are not yet out of the woods because a lot more is required to be done.

“Nigerians at all levels must take responsibility for our actions, adopt behavioral modification, ensure compliance with advisories, and provide guidance to our followers and youths.”

According to the SGF, Monday marked the 28th day of the cumulative lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

The PTF, he said, has continued to assess the situation nationwide and an appropriate report has been submitted to the President for decision making.

Mustapha added: “It is expected that once a decision is made, the President will address Nigerians on further measures to be taken, later today. I urge all Nigerians to be on the lookout for the broadcast.” (NAN)

