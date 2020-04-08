Kindly Share This Story:

In a recent interview with an online platform, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is quoted to have given back tithe and offering to Nigerians by way of charity, through his Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin (JOF) Foundation. The Man of God said that there is no better time for Men Of God to give back to members, followers and society as a whole, than this COVID-19 Isolation period. He stressed that it is very insensitive for Pastors to suggest the collection of tithe and offering from members through an online services and banking as everyone is obviously going through a tough times.

In light of this, Prophet Fufeyin has been seen giving back to Nigerians since the lockdown kicked off, through the JOF Foundation.

To start with, the Man of God has released over 25 Million Naira to his church workers, members and staff, to alleviate the effects of this season because, as they say, charity begins at home.

READ ALSO:

Secondly, he donated trailer trucks that were fully stocked with preservable food items worth over 50 Million Naira, to the Federal Government through the instrumentality of Delta State Government, and also to other riverine areas.

Thirdly, Fufeyin has, so far, given out over 250 Million Naira on all his social media platforms since the lockdown began, and will continue till 14th of April and even more. He is still very much willing to continue giving for as long as it takes.

The Man of God also reinstated that his Prophecies towards the disappearance of the CoronaVirus pandemic remains valid and unwavering. He has called on all well meaning Nigerians, and Men of God to do likewise, healing the world, one step at a time.

Feel free to reach this Charitably Man Of God, one on one for Prayers, Counselling and other Support.

http://Vanguardngr.comVanguard

Kindly Share This Story: