Prof Otoikhian reveals treatment drugs for COVID-19 patients

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Professor of Genetics and Animal Breeding, Department of Biological Sciences, Novena University Ogume, Delta State, on Monday, revealed treatment drugs for Coronavirus, COVID-19 patients, and how to tackle the raging and rampaging pandemic in the country and other parts of the world.

According to Otoikhian who is President and Founder of EO Foundation, he was divinely guided as a geneticist knowing well that virus does not possess a cell, hence does not have life (non-living thing) and also the fact that viruses are created by man knowingly or unknowingly toward achieving the desired purpose, lead him to arrive at specific conclusion having forensically assessed several written published materials, videos, and statements made by some group of persons.

He further stated that the virus as referred is a chemical substance which has the capability to attack the respiratory system hence resulting in serious health challenges with several symptoms as observed by World Health Organisation, WHO, and other bodies to include but may not be restricted to nausea, vomiting, body pains, diarrhea, tingling in the hands and feet, shortness of breath, chills, weakness, and death.

He also stated instances to prove that that COVID-19 is without cell because it is made up of chemically active ingredient/component of heavy metal, suspected to be mercury.

He said exposure to mercury can cause mercury poisoning which is also known as hydrargyria or mercurialism. That is to say, the world has been experiencing poisoning from heavy metal substance or substances (if confirmed on victims), released into the environment coming in contact with humans.

According to him, heavy metal infection is not new and not strange just for the mention, Jos dwellers not long ago experienced strange health challenges of the occupational spread of heavy metal which resulted in deaths so also the story of Okitikpukpa village in Ondo State, where people go to sleep and die while sleeping. NTA news line also reported of goat in Kano some years ago that birth kid with a human face, which clear sign of heavy metal attack resulting in genetic mutation.

He said: “Permit me to contribute this as my personal attempt to save the human race from a viral pandemic infection called Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

“Having watched for days the various attempt by scientists across the world to unravel the misery surrounding the outbreak of a disease pandemic classified as COVID-19 pandemic despite my promise on a cable television channel, ITV, Benin City, Nigeria to provide a solution to the pandemic from my research got no attention, I have decided to proffer my solution here.

“I was divinely guided as a geneticist knowing well that virus does not possess a cell, hence does not have life (non-living thing) and also the fact that viruses are created by man knowingly or unknowingly toward achieving the desired purpose, lead me to arrive at specific conclusion having forensically assessed several written published materials, videos, and statements made by individual and group of individuals.

“Human to human contamination is almost impossible, however depending on point of infection. It cannot be cured hence negating issues of possible vaccines its treatment is based on the possibility of drugs that will provide attachment after which the body system can expel it through the excretion process.

“After careful laboratory blood test or special x-ray picturing to confirm suspected victim, the following chelation agent-based drugs can be sourced to treat victims to avoid death (1. Dimercapol-British-Anti-lewisite; BAL;

“2. Edetate calcium disodium (calcium disodiumversenate; 3. Penicillamine (cuprimine,depen), and 4. Succimer (chemet).

“I wish to state that infection level in terms of quantity inhaled/injected and passage route into the body system will determine its resultant effects hence lots of persons could prove positive or exhibit some symptoms after few days prove negative with or without intervention.

“Let everyone remain safe, avoid panicking and unnecessary anxiety, have that faith that God gave us dominion over the earth hence nothing is new.”

However, he said the full details of his research on COVID-19 will be published soon, and maintained that COVID-19 is manmade and a non-living organism, because it is a chemical substance which has the capability to attack the respiratory system hence resulting in serious health challenges with several symptoms.

Meanwhile, he (Otoikhian) also explained that heavy metal like mercury has the ability to travel millions of miles depending on the natural man who has modified it to exist. When it enters the body through the nose ( inhalation ) or injection/ingestion it becomes more deadly because it is then carried by the blood around the entire body tissues thereby destroying the organs in the body system most especially the lungs in the first instance hence being a respiratory disease-causing agent ( virus ).

“The response of the cells through gene action to its invasion leads to the development of defensive mucus secretion which blocks the respiratory tracts to prevent continuous infection which accounts for some of the symptoms experienced by victims as mentioned earlier such as nasal/cough discharge and respiratory difficulty.

“For now its origin still remains a contest but I know that nothing under the sun is secret, time will reveal that however it could have arrived from but not restricted to any of the following;

Accidental or intentionally release from a scientific laboratory having been used to prepare what is commonly referred to as VIRUS (Karen Elizabeth Wetterhahn an American professor of chemistry at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire who specialized in toxic metal exposure, died on 8th of June 1997 of mercury poisoning at the age of 48 due to accidental exposure to the organic mercury compound dimethylmercury (Hg(CH3)2)as reported by science news staff 1997) It could be emitted into the air naturally from volcanoes, weathering of rocks, forest fires, soils, burning of fossil fuels, municipal or medical waste such as thermometers, evaporation of ocean water among others ( EPA 2014) Contaminated seafood and birds that feed on wild fruits and fishes in the water bodies. Note that these organisms do not produce heavy metals but however got contaminated through water or soil particles washed into the water bodies having been released into the environment from production sources and the bacterial inside them converting the heavy metals to its toxic form which can in turn poison humans not mutation as speculated.

However, he cautioned on the handling of ventilators and other medical equipment imported from countries with a high level of infection by the COVID-19 pandemic including nose guard which is to prevent inhaling of the virus.

“Several management practices adopted by government and health organizations across the world as a response to the pandemic are good enough but some have totally fallen off-key which I hope can be redressed having now gotten a scientific clue to what the manmade virus ( COVID-19 VIRUS ) contain or looks like.

“Staying indoors and conditions of social distancing have no significant effect if free through air ventilation is not available as heavy metal in form of mercury can evaporate at room temperature and become infectious to the occupants of that immediate environment.

“Also, visiting and importing materials from troubled zones account for a large percentage of its spread and not physical contact which has underscored social distancing as a preventive measure this is so because such poison does not have the opportunity to come out of the body in infectious form.

“It is of importance to note that hospital equipment such as ventilators, faceguards, and agricultural chemicals and machinery are good vectors of heavy metals and must be sourced with care during epidemic or pandemic situations like we are experiencing now.

“However, nose guard certified clean serve a great purpose in spread control of heavy metals. Viruses and Viruses are manmade and are prepared by man to achieve certain objectives and can also come as part of our environment being modified by man’s activities.

“It is my wish that this guard should be used to confirm the present statistics of confirmed cases of infection and death records”, he added.

