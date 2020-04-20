Breaking News
Presidential c’ttee to donate food, medical items

Theophilus Danjuma,

The Presidential Committee on Victims of Terrorism Support Fund, led by Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma, has concluded plans to donate food items to six states, including Lagos, Borno, Ogun, Taraba, Yobe, Adamawa and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The donation, according to the committee, is to cushion the effect of the lockdown caused by coronavirus.

Items to be donated include bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil, garri, salt, medical suuplies, such as Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, and essential hygiene products, among others.

The committee, however, said it was not making any cash donation.

Vanguard

