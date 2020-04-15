Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

The President of Etsako in Diaspora, Cape Town – South Africa, Ogedengbe Bright Uduimho, popularly known as Drbtgar, has on behalf of Etsako people in Cape Town sent sanitizers and other gift items to 7 kings in the Etsako region to share to the communities.

Etsako West is a Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria, with it’s headquarters are in the town of Auchi.

Drbtgar, said this is line with their joint efforts in assisting the government to drastically reduce the fast spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, especially among the people of Etsako.

“We need to always support one another, where ever we are. Etsako needs us and we are always ready to send our supports down home in every way we can. That was the reason indigenes in Diaspora came together and agreed with one voice to send Hand Sanitizers and also necessary items to the 7 Kings of our communities to aid in the control of COVID-19 spread. We believe in unity and we shall do more with time,” he noted.

Also speaking on the announcement made by President Buhari extending the lockdown by two weeks, Drbtgar, pleaded with the Federal Government to tackle the intense hunger in the land.

“I think I like the measures the President is adopting to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria, but if he insists on locking people down, his government should provide food for the average Nigerian. You cannot just lock them down and expect them to starve to death. If you do not give them food and still insist on the lockdown then you are provoking a revolution which may consume us all. I hear robbery cases going on already in different places. People are hungry, he needs to do something fast,” he pleased.

Drbtgar, who is also the CEO of South African based Big Announcement Entertainment Records, likewise called on the Federal Government of Nigerian to create an enabling business environment by ensuring the provision of constant electricity and quality road networks in the country.

Drbtgar said the call became necessary in order to guarantee friendlier business environment in Nigeria.

According to him, “Constant electricity is the way forward and I believe if the government can do just that for us, business would run smoothly for everyone in the country both home and abroad. Good road networks are also key for businesses to thrive and I implore the government to construct new roads and maintain existing roads.”

Drbtgar said the Nigerian government must wake up to its responsibilities because “business environment is not favorable for many youths as a result poor infrastructure.”

He also advised Nigerian youths to make effective use of the social media and to see it as a veritable platform for vital information dissemination, rather than using it to create fear among Nigerians and the rest of the world.

