President Buhari’s speech on COVID-19 lockdown in brief

President Buhari's speech on COVID-19 lockdown
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari’s speech on COVID-19 lockdown in brief:

*Lagos, Ogun and the FCT on lockdown for another 14 days effective from 11:59pm on Monday, April 13, 2020.

*Previous guidelines on exempted services remain.

*92% of all COVID-19 contacts identified, testing capacity increased to 1,500 tests per day.

*Lagos and Abuja have the capacity to admit some 1,000 COVID-19 patients.

*More efforts on motivation will be announced for healthcare workers and volunteers across the country who are national heroes.

*Lagos State remains the centre and accounts for 54% of the confirmed cases in Nigeria.

*While external factors have been curtailed, the increase in cases locally is alarming, so physical distancing, good personal hygiene and staying at home are important.

*Quarantine Order and additional regulations for the COVID-19 pandemic will be released soon.

*Social register expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million in the next two weeks.

*Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment; Communication and Digital Economy; Science and Technology; Transportation; Aviation; Interior; Health; Works and Housing; Labour and Employment; Education and Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee to develop a policy for a “Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19”.

*No mention of the Chinese medical experts and supplies flown in last week.

*Nothing on reported cases of hoodlums raiding communities in Lagos and Ogun states.

