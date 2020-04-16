President Buhari holds Teleconference with Presidential Task Force on COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a teleconference session with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 from his office, at the State House, Abuja. This is another important move, enabled by digital tools, deployed by State House on the holistic epidemic management.

The meeting was set up to provide the President with an update on the daily activities of the presidential task force chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, regarding tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The teleconference session was held on Huawei’s video conferencing facilities which were installed by Galaxy Backbone Limited, the information technology and shared services provider of the Federal Government, in the State House, OSGF office and NCDC to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of communication, collaboration and data sharing between the government arms during the lockdown especially at this critical period where physical contact has to be avoided as part of the measures to stop the spread of the virus.

These facilities allow the President and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 stay connected by conducting real-time and interactive communication while maintaining social distancing.Mr. Boss Mustapha, during the press briefing, said the President was given “a well-rounded update on the National Response”. He added that “the interaction was robust and rich in guidance.”

According to statistics by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), on 14th of April 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total confirmed cases to 373, among which 99 cases have been discharged and eleven deaths have been recorded till the date.

