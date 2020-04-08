Premier League to END season due to coronavirus uncertainty

Kindly Share This Story:

Premier League bosses are about to announce the season is being scrapped due to coronavirus, according to Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino.

Football chiefs released a statement last week saying they intended to finish the season but refused to set a date for its return as the pandemic worsens.

They have reportedly been given a “tentative’”green light to resume in June behind closed doors if the situation improves as hoped.

But according to Udinese director Marino – whose club has the same Pozzo family owners as Watford – the Premier League is set to follow Belgium’s example and call an end to the season.

Speaking to Sport Italia, the 65-year-old said: “The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from Uefa.

“In England, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious.

“I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone. I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one.”

Despite Liverpool’s huge lead at the top of the Premier League, it is still unclear what would happen should the season be declared over.

During crisis talks on March 27, Prem bosses admitted that “difficult decisions will need to be made” about what to do.

