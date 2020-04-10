Premier league clubs to get prize money to ease financial woes

Kindly Share This Story:

Premier League clubs are set to be handed millions of pounds due to be awarded at the end of the season to help ease problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Times, 20 clubs agreed last week to release some of the funds that are paid out on a team’s final position in the table.

They claim that will see each club receive an advance ranging from several million for those at the bottom to a sum of over £20m for the top sides.

That also includes a chunk of cash expected to be awarded as “facility fees” – a figure paid for each time a club appears on a live TV broadcast.

There is still a quarter of the campaign to be played but the Premier League has already received its broadcast income from overseas TV companies plus Sky Sports and BT Sport domestically.

That is different to both Germany and Spain, where £262m and £228m is still owed.

