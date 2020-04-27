Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Pregnant COVID-19 patient gives birth at LUTH

On 5:37 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Pregnant COVID-19 patient gives birth at LUTH

By David Royal

A pregnant COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The news was disclosed by the hospital in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying the mother and child are well and alive.

READ ALSO: 68-year-old woman delivers twins in LUTH

“A team of LUTH Drs, anaesthetists & nurses delivered a woman with Covid19 of a baby girl this afternoon 40yr old mother & 3.3kg baby are doing fine. Our gratitude goes to these gallant men & women & all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourge,” the tweet read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!