By David Royal

A pregnant COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The news was disclosed by the hospital in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying the mother and child are well and alive.

“A team of LUTH Drs, anaesthetists & nurses delivered a woman with Covid19 of a baby girl this afternoon 40yr old mother & 3.3kg baby are doing fine. Our gratitude goes to these gallant men & women & all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourge,” the tweet read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

