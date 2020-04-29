Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Pray for Nigeria this Ramadan season, Adjogbe urges Muslims

On 8:48 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ramadan
Ramadan

By Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians particularly Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for Nigeria as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ogheneovo Itefue, urged Nigerians to pray for peace, health, and prosperity of Nigeria.

He said: “The Ramadan fast reflects a period of self-denial, universal brotherhood, love and charity as well as an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation.

READ ALSO: Why Kaduna will not relax lockdown in Ramadan

“It is my fervent hope that the Almighty Allah grants our nation and indeed the world at large his ever sufficient healing as we repose all trust in Him alone.

“With a renewed commitment to helping one another as well as seeking divine help, the COVID-19 pandemic just as others before it will soon be a thing of the past.

“May Allah hear our prayers and assist us to overcome all our challenges, especially COVID-19.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!