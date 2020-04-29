Pray for Nigeria this Ramadan season, Adjogbe urges Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians particularly Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for Nigeria as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ogheneovo Itefue, urged Nigerians to pray for peace, health, and prosperity of Nigeria.

He said: “The Ramadan fast reflects a period of self-denial, universal brotherhood, love and charity as well as an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation.

READ ALSO:

“It is my fervent hope that the Almighty Allah grants our nation and indeed the world at large his ever sufficient healing as we repose all trust in Him alone.

“With a renewed commitment to helping one another as well as seeking divine help, the COVID-19 pandemic just as others before it will soon be a thing of the past.

“May Allah hear our prayers and assist us to overcome all our challenges, especially COVID-19.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: