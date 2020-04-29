Post COVID-19: Nigeria must focus on export cargo — Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

wants government agencies to reduce charges

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, has said that the country must focus more on ramping up export cargoes for a post-Coronavirus, COVID-19, economic recovery. But he also stressed the need for government agencies operating at the ports to reduce their levies and charges to further boost business in the port industry.

Bello spoke while playing host to the leadership of the organised private sector in his office in Apapa, Lagos yesterday. Present at the meeting were representatives of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, NICCIMA; Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, LCCI; the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN; and the Shippers Association of Lagos State, SAL.

He noted that the export cargo would provide the needed foreign exchange at a time like this when the price of crude oil, the country’s main foreign exchange earner, has dropped significantly.

He said the NSC has been facilitating the meeting of all the stakeholders in the maritime industry to ensure that port operations continue uninterrupted despite the lockdown due to the COVID-19 crises.

Bello explained that the meeting with the organised private sector is part of efforts to harness their contribution since they are the ones that use the port the most.

Representative of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Margaret Orakwusi, said it is important that government agencies in the sector focus more on how to grow businesses in the country to support the importance presently placed on domestic revenue collection.

