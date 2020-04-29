Post COVID-19: Don seeks committee on deep blue economy project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

A UNIVERSITY lecturer, Professor Bamidele Badejo, has called on the Federal Government to consider setting up a committee on Deep Blue Economy to assist Nigeria in getting out of the woods after the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report in Lagos, Badejo said that the committee should be responsible for harnessing the potentials in the nation’s aquatic marine resources to take the nation’s economy back to life post COVID-19.

Badejo who expressed worry over Nigeria’s post COVID-19 economic recovery, said that the government can use the Deep Blue Economy as a strategy to launch itself back to a sound economic life.

He also said that now was the time to begin to put infrastructure in place to prepare for post COVID-19 economic recovery adding that there was nothing on ground to launch such a strategic project.

While expressing concern over the absence of information, data and strategies that will help Nigeria get some level of economic stability after the whole COVID-19 crisis would have passed, Badejo said: “I am actually very worried about post COVID-19 economic recovery. It should be an opportunity to use the Blue Economy project as post recovery strategy to launch it.

“But if they want to launch it, what do they have? What information do we have, what data do we have, what strategy do we have, what framework have we put in place, what stakeholders have you engaged? Not that I have a solution but answering these questions is the way to go.”

On the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence, otherwise known as C4I Project, being put together by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, as part of the maritime security architecture to develop the nation’s Blue Economy, Badejo challenged the media to request for the document NIMASA wants to implement with regards to the Blue Economy project.

