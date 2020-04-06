Poorest of poor: Delta LG chair comes under attack

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The Chairman of Sapele Local Government area, in Delta State, Hon Eugene Inoaghan has come under attack after his explanation that the poorest of poor was the modalities for sharing of food items said to be donated to Sapele residents by Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri kingdom, following the lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alema had on Friday, 3rd of August donated 50 bags of rice,10 cows, and 500 cartons of indomie, to the Local Government Council to be share to residents of the town, but a directive from his Chief Press Secretary, Malcolm Tagbara through Sapele Oghenek, a Facebook news page was said to have announced that the items was for the poorest of poor.

However, this did not go down well with some residents of the town who wondered what the poorest of the poor meant, if the government cannot provide for its citizen.

“We have been sitting at home for days now, and the only time, something comes in from the government, he is saying the items is meant for the poorest of the poor” Mr Tony Adekiyan, a furniture maker said furiously.

Madam Adega Margaret, who claim she owns a store where she sells second hand clothes said, it was improper for the LG boss to use that kind of language, we all need the food items, so he should stop using poorest of poor as a yard stick”

“Let him explain the poorest of poor to us, we are all hungry Nigerians, so why the big Grammer for food items, abeg make he share am round” A transporter said.

vanguard

