Policeman who killed businessman at Ohafia was drunk ― Abia CP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Following the incident where a businessman, Ifeanyi Arunsi, was killed at Ebem Ohafia, weekend, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, has confirmed that the killer policeman acted under the influence of alcohol when he committed the act.

The policeman who was in the company of two of his colleagues were said to have hit a vehicle offloading beverages in the area. And in the ensuing argument, one of them went for his gun and shot Arunsi who later died while receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

ALSO READ:

When news of his death filtered in, youths of the area burnt the police station, DPO’s residence, magistrate court and police quarters.

Okon explained that the Policemen, who were neither on duty nor on COVID 19 preventive assignment, went out in a private car belonging to one of them to a drinking joint where they got drunk and hit a truck off-loading goods.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: