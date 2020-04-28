Police recover abandoned baby in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti State Police Command has recovered a newborn baby abandoned in an uncompleted building in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Command spokesman, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Abutu said the incident happened on Monday night, adding that residents of the area alerted the police on the matter.

“We got a call that a newborn baby was abandoned in an uncompleted building in the Adebayo area.

“We recovered the baby and immediately moved the baby to Ekiti University Teaching Hospital, where the child is receiving treatment and care,” he told journalists.

The command spokesman said efforts were ongoing to track the mother of the baby.

A resident in the area told journalists the baby was left on the bare floor of the abandoned building.

The eyewitness said the baby with the placenta still attached to its umbilical cord was discovered in an uncompleted building at Goshen Avenue in Adebayo area of the town at about 10: 00 p.m. on Monday.

“The cry of the new baby attracted some residents who later contacted the office of the Wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, and the police,” he added. (NAN)

