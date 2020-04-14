Vanguard Logo

Police nab female armourer of kidnap gang

police nab femae armourer
The armourer (right), their weapons and one of the gang members. Inset is Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

By Kingsley Omonobi

A 28-year-old female armourer, Fatima Garba, was arrested alongside her gang of kidnappers and armed robbers, notorious for attacking innocent Nigerians around Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger states.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said: “As an armourer, Fatima was responsible for ensuring the safety of the weapons used by the gang whenever not in use.

“Fatima, who confessed to being the gang’s armourer for over a year, claimed to receive a handsome reward each time the weapons were returned to her after each operation.

“She acknowledged knowing that the arms, which she usually kept in a neatly dug hole in her compound, were used for robberies, kidnapping and other criminal purposes.

“Investigations show that Fatima, the female armourer, who is a trader and single mother of two, was recruited by her boyfriend Abubakar Usman.

“Other members of the gang include Samaila Usman, 28; Mohammed Ibrahim, 30; Mohammed Agali, 22; Dahiru Bello, 33; Shamsu Mohammed, 30; Mohammed Usman, 37; Umar Abdullahi, 33; Buhari Abubakar, 33, and Abubakar Garba, 37.

“Since they began operations, the gang is estimated to have made over N12 million from their various criminal escapades.

“Recovered from the gang are five AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle; one Beretta pistol; 1,476 rounds of ammunition; 36 rounds of G3 ammunition; six AK-47 magazines; one operational vehicle, eight mobile phones and box containing operational tools.

“All the suspects will be charged to court after investigations.”

