Police nab female armourer of kidnap gang

…Bust notorious car stealing syndicate

By Kingsley Omonobi

A 28-year-old female armourer, Fatima Garba, was arrested alongside her gang of kidnappers and armed robbers, notorious for attacking innocent Nigerians around Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger states.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said: “As an armourer, Fatima was responsible for ensuring the safety of the weapons used by the gang whenever not in use.

“Fatima, who confessed of being the gang’s armourer for over a year, claimed to receive a handsome reward each time the weapons were returned to her after each operation.

“She acknowledged knowing that the arms, which she usually keeps in a neatly dug hole in her compound were used for robberies, kidnappings and other criminal purposes.

“Investigations show that Fatima, who is a trader and single mother of two, was recruited by her boyfriend, Abubakar Usman.

“Other members of the gang include Samaila Usman , 28; Mohammed Ibrahim, 30; Mohammed Agali, 22; Dahiru Bello, 33; Shamsu Mohammed, 30; Mohammed Usman, 37; Umar Abdullahi, 33; Buhari Abubakar, 33 and Abubakar Garba, 37.

“Since they began operations, the gang is estimated to have made over N12 million from their various criminal escapades.

“Recovered from the gang are five AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one Berretta pistol, 1,476 rounds of ammunition, 36 rounds of G3 ammunition, six AK-47 magazines, on operational vehicle, eight mobile phones, a box containing operational tools.

“All the suspects will be charged to court after investigations.

Car stealing syndicate

“Similarly, Nigeria Police Special Tactical Squad, STS, smashed a two-man car-stealing gang led by one Bashir Isiaku, 34, notorious for stealing cars from the car park of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH.

The arrest of Bashir, a graduate of one of the Federal Polytechnics, came after painstaking efforts and investigations by operatives of the STS to hunt down the criminals.

Bashir and his accomplice, Aminu Yakubu, specialised in using a customised master key, crafted out of screwdriver to open and start vehicles.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba said: “Police investigations show that their choices of cars are ones without special security features such as pedal or steering locks.

