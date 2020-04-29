Police Inspector found dead, as 45-year-old man commits suicide in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Police dismiss cop who killed female colleague in Rivers

By Chidi Nkwopara & Davies Iheamnachor

Residents of Shell Camp, Owerri, the Imo State capital, were jolted, yesterday, when the lifeless body of a serving police inspector was found lying close to the Shell Camp Primary School.

The deceased, identified as Haruna Kaura, was reportedly posted to Imo State Police Command and deployed to the Government House, Owerri, after his demobilisation from the Police Mobile Force, PMF.

It was not clear at press time, when he was demobilised, how long he had worked in Government House or what killed the inspector, but an unconfirmed report had it that there was evidence of violence on his body.

Late Inspector Haruna’s colleagues told Vanguard, yesterday, that he lived in the Shell Camp Police quarters. His remains were removed by the police medical team.

Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, said it was a case of suspected murder.

The police said when the report got to them, a team of policemen was dispatched to the scene, “where the body was identified as Inspector Haruna Kaura, attached to 18PMF Squadron (now posted) to Government House.

“He was observed to have his identity card in his palm and his trousers pulled down, with his service pistol taken away, while marks of violence were visibly seen around his back/neck region.

“However, the corpse has been removed to the morgue, while the investigation progresses accordingly.”

45-year-old man commits suicide

Meanwhile, the police command has begun an investigation into the death of a 45-year-old man (name withheld), who reportedly hanged himself.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday, said the reason for which the young man hanged himself was not known to the police.

He said the incident was reported by the operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters in Mbieri.

He said: “On the 27/4/2020, acting on a report, operatives of the Divisional Police hqrs Mbieri moved to Umudafa, Awo Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area in a house belonging to one Osita Ezuruike “M” 45 yrs old.

“And we met the lifeless body of the said Osita hanging, the reason for taking his own life could not be ascertained.

“However, the corpse has been removed to the morgue, while an investigation into the incident has commenced.”

Police dismiss cop who killed female colleague in Rivers

Also, a Police Sergeant attached to Rivers State Task Force on Illegal Trading and Illegal Road De-congestion, who killed a female colleague on duty in Rivers State, has been dismissed from the force.

This is just as the police have allegedly withdrawn its men attached to the state task force till further notice.

The Rivers State State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, disclosed this in Ozuzu Etche, Etche Local Government Area of the state, when he led officers of the command on a condolence visit to the home of the murdered female cop, Sergeant Lovender Elekwachi.

Mukan conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and those of the officers and men of the command.

He noted that the command was deeply touched by her untimely death and assured them that the interest of justice will be served in the circumstance while praying to God Almighty to grant her soul eternal rest.

