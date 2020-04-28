Police commence investigation into violent death of Inspector ― Command

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command on Tuesday said that they discovered marks of violence on the body of the dead inspector of police, Haruna Kaura, in Imo.

When Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, where he also said that further investigations have commenced ascertaining the actual cause of his death.

The lifeless body of Kaura was said to have been found around shell camp police quarters opposite Alvana primary school in Owerri municipal council in the state.

The police said that until his death, the command did not receive any report on any sickness.

Orlando briefly said: “The police evacuated his lifeless body from the place he was found dead around 9:30 am. We got information that there is a corpse and we moved in and evacuated the lifeless body.

“The next step we are taking is an investigation into the matter and I want to tell you that there are marks of violence on his body and as of yesterday there was no report of sickness. He was hale and hearty.

Vanguard

