Police Command in Rivers promises justice for personnel allegedly killed by colleague

The Police Command in Rivers says it will pursue justice for Sgt. Lovender Elekwachi, the policewoman who was allegedly shot dead by her colleague in Port Harcourt last week.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Bitrus Osaiah, a police sergeant, allegedly killed Elekwachi during a minor argument on April 23 while on duty in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Joseph Mukan, had paid a condolence visit to the family of the late policewoman.

“The CP led members of the management team on a condolence visit to Ozuzu community in Etche over the death of their daughter, late Elekwachi.

“Elekwachi was allegedly killed last week by a police sergeant attached to the state government on Illegal Trading and Road Decongestion.

“The CP is deeply touched by her untimely death and assured them (family) that justice will be served in the circumstance,” he said.

He said the police commissioner also conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and those of the officers and men of the command to the family.

Omoni also quoted the Paramount Ruler of Ozuzu community, Eze Josiah Nwagwu, as demanding for justice for the deceased.

