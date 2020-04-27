Police arrest woman for allegedly stabbing mother-in-law to death in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger State Police Command said on Monday that one Fatima Sani has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law to death.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this to journalists in Minna, the state capital.

Usman said the suspect had a misunderstanding with her husband, Sani Umaru, on April 23 which resulted to divorce.

“The suspect alleged that her mother-in-law, Aishatu Umaru, 70 of Tozon Daji village instigated her son to divorce her.

READ ALSO: Police arrest Chinese illegal miners in Zamfara

“It was based on this assumption that the suspect traced the mother-in-law to her village and stabbed her to death,” the police commissioner said.

Usman said the case is under investigation and the suspect would soon be charged to court.

He said the police also received information on April 25 that a seven-man gang of suspected kidnappers from Goyi village in Gwagwalada, Abuja, invaded Tufa village in Gawun Babangida of Gurara local government area of the state.

He said a team of policemen were deployed to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

According to him, three of the hoodlums were arrested with gunshot wounds, and one AK 47 rifle and army camouflage uniform were recovered from them. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: