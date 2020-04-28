Police arrest woman for allegedly stabbing mother-in-law to death in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

A 37 year-old-lady, Fatima Sani, of Gobirawa village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested by the state police command for allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law to death.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Alhaji Adamu Usman, who disclosed this in Minna , yesterday, said that the suspect had a misunderstanding with her husband, Sani Umaru, on April 23 which resulted to divorce.

The suspect alleged that her mother in-law, Aishatu Umaru, 70 of Tozon Daji village instigated her son to divorce her.

It was based on this assumption that the suspect traced the mother-in-law to her village and stabbed her to death.

Usman said that the case is under investigation and the suspect would soon be charged to court.

He said the police also received information on April 25 that a seven-man gang of suspected kidnappers from Goyi village in Gwagwalada, FCT invaded Tufa village in Gawun Babangida of Gurara LG.

He said a team of policemen were deployed to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

He explained that three of the hoodlums were arrested with gunshots and one AK 47 rifle and army camouflage uniform were recovered from them.

Usman said that the suspects were taken to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Memorial hospital, Sabon Wuse for medical attention but were confirmed dead by a medical doctor as a result of the gunshots.

The Commissioner said that effort to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate was in progress.

He appealed to residents to volunteer information about suspected criminal elements in their midst.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

