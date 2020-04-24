Police arrest man, 51, for raping 14-yr-old niece in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

A 51 year -old -man, Mr Ifeanyi Nkeosenyem, has been arrested by police operatives in Delta for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl (names withheld), in Ugbodu, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was gathered that the suspect, who is said to be the youth president of the community, is an uncle to the victim.

A community source, who pleaded anonymity, lamented that this was the seventh rape case allegedly being committed by the suspect in the community.

The source said the alleged rapist had gone to visit the victim’s parent, but they were not at home and took advantage of their absence to carry out the act.

“On that fateful day, Nkeosenyem, who is the youth president of the community, lured the victim into the matrimony bed of her parents, defiled her and threatened her that her parents can’t do anything since they are poor and he can always buy his way out,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the suspect has been arrested and transferred to the state headquarters in Asaba.

