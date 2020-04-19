Police arrest five over Naval officer’s death in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

…recovers corpse in Ebonyi

By Ike Uchechukwu -Calabar

The Zone 6 Headquarters of the Nigerian Police in Calabar has arrested the killers of Naval Sub Lt. David Igbashal, who was abducted on 22 February 2020 while on his way from Calabar to Makurdi in Benue State.

Vanguard gathered that David was concluding arrangements for his wedding before his untimely death.

The arrest was contained in a release signed by the Public Relations Officer of Zone 6, Calabar, DSP Nelson Okpabi on Sunday in Calabar.

The release stated that the arrest was made on April 18 and was led by Superintendent Emmanuel Ukwenya of the Zonal Anti-Corruption/X-Squad set up by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed.

Okpabi stated in the release that the squad recovered the remains of the slained naval officer at Omuogodu Akpu in Ngbo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, a waring Community with neighbouring Agila village in Benue State.

“The team which acted on credible information arrested five suspects in connection with the crime and they confessed to the commission of the heinous crime.

“They also took the detectives to the site where the murdered officer was buried. Meanwhile, investigation is in top gear and the suspects would be arraigned accordingly.

The AIG in-charge of Zone 6 Headquarters Calabar, used the opportunity to condole with the Nigerian Navy for the loss of the young officer; while calling on members of the public to obey government/NCDC directives and stay safe.

“He also assured them of adequate security in this trying times and urged them to report suspected person(s)/ incidents to the police without hesitation”, the release stated.

