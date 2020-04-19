Police arrest cops for allegedly assaulting woman in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of two of its personnel caught in a video torturing a woman in Iwo area of the state while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The Command spokesperson, DSP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development in a statement in Osogbo.

Opalola said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, ordered the arrest and detention of the erring officers, adding that arrangement had been set in motion to subject them to an “orderly room’’ trial for the alleged unprofessional conduct.

She said: “The attention of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, has been drawn to a video showing police officers assaulting a woman in Iwo.

“The CP condemns in totality, the unprovoked assault on an innocent lady, Abdulazeez Alimat, as depicted in the viral video at Odo-Ori market in Iwo by policemen attached to Iwo Division, on enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown.

“The commissioner of police has identified, arrested, and detained the erring policemen involved in the unlawful assault.

“They are Insp. Ikuesan Taiwo with AP/NO. 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with F/NO. 509634 respectively.

“The defaulters are currently facing force disciplinary procedure of orderly room trial for their unprofessional conduct’’.

“The police commissioner has said the Osun State Police Command will not condone any act of discreditable conduct and reckless incivility to the member(s) of the public on the part of its personnel’’.

“The CP also enjoins residents in the state to continue to cooperate with the command to the fight against crime and injustice by overzealous policemen.” (NAN)

