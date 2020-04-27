Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police arrest Chinese illegal miners in Zamfara

On 1:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police , Monetary package

The Zamfara State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of two Chinese nationals for alleged illegal mining at Kwali village in Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

The police had earlier this month declared some Chinese and Burkina Faso nationals wanted for their alleged involvement in illegal mining in parts of the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Shehu,  the police said the suspects had been involved in mining activities in collaboration with their Nigerian counterparts.

He said the suspects were apprehended at Badarawa Burkullum village after two labourers at the mining site divulged useful information to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usman Nagogo.

He said the two suspects, whose names were given as Mr. Wang and Mr. Chun, are helping the police in its investigation to dislodge the cartel and end illegal mining in the state.

The command spokesman said the police had recovered different chemicals used in processing Gold from the two suspects. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!