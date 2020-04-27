Police arrest Chinese illegal miners in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zamfara State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of two Chinese nationals for alleged illegal mining at Kwali village in Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

The police had earlier this month declared some Chinese and Burkina Faso nationals wanted for their alleged involvement in illegal mining in parts of the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Shehu, the police said the suspects had been involved in mining activities in collaboration with their Nigerian counterparts.

He said the suspects were apprehended at Badarawa Burkullum village after two labourers at the mining site divulged useful information to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usman Nagogo.

He said the two suspects, whose names were given as Mr. Wang and Mr. Chun, are helping the police in its investigation to dislodge the cartel and end illegal mining in the state.

The command spokesman said the police had recovered different chemicals used in processing Gold from the two suspects. (NAN)

