Police arrest Archbishop over alleged invasion of Chinese Embassy

Police arrest Archbishop over alleged invasion of Chinese Embassy
Archbishop Samson Benjamin

One of Nigeria’s popular clergymen and General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa, popularly known as Jehovah Sharp Sharp, Archbishop Samson Benjamin, has been arrested by the Police in Lagos.

He was alleged to have stormed the Chinese Embassy, in Victoria Island area of Lagos , with some of his followers numbering 100, to protest the ill-treatment of Nigerians in China.

A video clip of what was alleged to be an invasion of the embassy was sent to Police authorities in the state, consequent upon which a team of policemen from Victoria Island division, was drafted to the scene.

As at 7.30pm, Archbishop Benjamin was still being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba.

However, during interrogation, he was said to have denied invading the embassy with over 100 persons, maintaining that he only went there to express his displeasure over the ill-treatment of Nigerians in China.

