Police arraign man, 20, over alleged attempted murder

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Anuoluwapo Busuyi before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged attempted murder.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of attempted murder.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bankole Olasunkanmi told the court that the defendant committed the offense on March 29 in Igede-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant attempted to murder one Ikutiminu Daniel.

He told the court that the defendant was filling the pot-hole in the community, while he asked for money from the complainant, an Okada rider, who told him that he had no money.

He said the argument led to a fight and the defendant allegedly smashed spade on the eyes of the complainant, which caused him to sustain serious injury.

Olasunkanmi said the offense contravened Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor told the court that the duplicate case file has been sent to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea of the defendant was, however not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered that the defendant be kept in the police custody pending issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case until April 22 for mention.

