Police arraign Funke, husband for violating social distancing order

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Police Command has taken Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, to court for flouting the lockdown order in Lagos State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the actress, popularly called ‘Jenifa’, had been taken to a Chief Magistrates Court in Ogba, Lagos.

They were arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

Akindele on Saturday organised a house party to celebrate her husband JJC’s birthday at her residence in Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: