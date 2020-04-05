Breaking News
PHOTOS: Priscilla Okpara releases sultry pictures to mark birthday

Actress, Priscilla Okpara turned on her fire and charm as she released three hot pictures to mark her birthday. Okpara marked her birthday on Friday, April 2nd.

The multi-awards winning Imo State-born actress is making waves in Nollywood with her unique acts and beauty.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT. She is an ex-beauty Queen with multiple crowns including Miss Enugu (Miss Coal City).

Priscilla Okpara, Birthday

She has featured in lots of movies, after playing the lead character known as Olaedo in a movie Olaedo The Fisher Girl which brought her to the limelight.

Vanguard

