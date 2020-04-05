Kindly Share This Story:

Actress, Priscilla Okpara turned on her fire and charm as she released three hot pictures to mark her birthday. Okpara marked her birthday on Friday, April 2nd.

The multi-awards winning Imo State-born actress is making waves in Nollywood with her unique acts and beauty.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT. She is an ex-beauty Queen with multiple crowns including Miss Enugu (Miss Coal City).

She has featured in lots of movies, after playing the lead character known as Olaedo in a movie Olaedo The Fisher Girl which brought her to the limelight.

Vanguard

