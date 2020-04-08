Breaking News
Photos: Nigeria’s Accountant General Office on fire

On 12:25 pmIn Newsby
Treasury House

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is currently up in flames.

The Nigerian Federal Government building, tagged “Treasury House” is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.
Frontage of the old building of the Treasury House
New building or an extension to the old office which was seen on fire today, April 8th, 2020.
Part of the Accountant-General’s Office, Treasure House, on Fire

WATCH: Video: Treasury House in Abuja on fire 

Part of the Treasure House on Fire
Part of the Treasure House on Fire
Part of the Accountant-General’s Office, Treasure House on Fire

Vanguard News Nigeria.

