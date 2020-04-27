Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Lagosians defy social distancing order as fire guts NNPC station in Ogba

On 2:57 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station along College Road, Yaya Abatan, Ogba in Lagos State was ablaze on Monday. 

Residents around the area were seen en masse trooping out to watch the scene of the unfortunate event.
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU

ALSO READ: [Photos, Video]: Fire outbreak at NNPC College Road Ogba, Lagos

Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak right now at college road Yaya Abatan ogba Lagos. PHOTO: AKEEM SALAU
Fire outbreak at college road Yaya Abatan Ogba Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!