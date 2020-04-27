PHOTOS: Lagosians defy social distancing order as fire guts NNPC station in Ogba

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station along College Road, Yaya Abatan, Ogba in Lagos State was ablaze on Monday.
Residents around the area were seen en masse trooping out to watch the scene of the unfortunate event.
